Earnings Preview: PACCAR

On Tuesday, January 26, PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

PACCAR EPS will likely be near $1.22 while revenue will be around $5.14 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, PACCAR posted EPS of $1.53 on sales of $5.71 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 20.26%. Revenue would be down 10.0% from the same quarter last year. PACCAR's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.28 1.20 1.51 EPS Actual 1.11 0.43 1.03 1.53 Revenue Estimate 4.41 B 2.85 B 4.90 B 5.56 B Revenue Actual 4.54 B 2.70 B 4.78 B 5.71 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of PACCAR are up 30.23%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PACCAR is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.