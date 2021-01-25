Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Merck & Co

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) posted a 0.42% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 15.44% over the previous quarter to $12.55 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Merck & Co is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Merck & Co reached earnings of $3.13 billion and sales of $10.87 billion in Q2.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Merck & Co posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Merck & Co is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Merck & Co, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Merck & Co reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.74/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.43/share.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

Merck Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Studies After Phase 1 Data Churn Out Inferior Efficacy Results
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 24-30): J&J, Lilly to Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Amgen FDA Decision and More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study
The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA To Issue Decisions On Merck And Aurinia Drug Applications
Novavax Hires Regulatory Expert As Coronavirus Vaccine Inches Closer To Emergency Use Filing
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com