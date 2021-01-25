Market Overview

Recap: Kimberly-Clark Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021
Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.17% year over year to $1.69, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $4,836,000,000 rose by 5.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,710,000,000.

Guidance

Kimberly-Clark said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $7.75-$8.00.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/to25wh7u

Technicals

52-week high: $160.16

Company's 52-week low was at $110.66

Price action over last quarter: down 2.48%

Company Overview

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

