Cadence Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 292.50% over the past year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $366,486,000 rose by 88.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $341,920,000.

Guidance

Cadence Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cade/mediaframe/42666/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.50

Company's 52-week low was at $4.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.79%

Company Description

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking and mortgage finance services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners and retail customers. Its operating segment includes Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment. Its Banking Segment includes Commercial Banking, Retail Banking and Private Banking lines of business. The Financial Services Segment includes the Trust, Retail Brokerage, and Investment Services lines of business.