Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cadence Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 292.50% over the past year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $366,486,000 rose by 88.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $341,920,000.

Guidance

Cadence Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cade/mediaframe/42666/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.50

Company's 52-week low was at $4.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.79%

Company Description

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking and mortgage finance services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners and retail customers. Its operating segment includes Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment. Its Banking Segment includes Commercial Banking, Retail Banking and Private Banking lines of business. The Financial Services Segment includes the Trust, Retail Brokerage, and Investment Services lines of business.

 

Related Articles (CADE)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2021
A Preview Of Cadence Bancorp's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com