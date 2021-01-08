Earnings Preview: Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, January 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Commercial Metals management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.54 on revenue of $1.34 billion. Commercial Metals earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.73 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.39 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 26.03%. Sales would be down 3.25% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.41 0.50 0.54 EPS Actual 0.79 0.59 0.53 0.73 Revenue Estimate 1.37 B 1.30 B 1.36 B 1.43 B Revenue Actual 1.41 B 1.34 B 1.34 B 1.39 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Commercial Metals have declined 1.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Commercial Metals is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.