Qudian: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) rose 7.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 31.91% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $125,106,000 declined by 65.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $165,180,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Qudian hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 14, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.09

52-week low: $1.21

Price action over last quarter: down 2.05%

Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a provider of online credit products using data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in China. The company has two reportable segments namely Installment credit services and Transaction services. It generates maximum revenue from the Installment credit services segment. The company derives the majority revenue from the China region. It offers cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products.

 

