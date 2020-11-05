Recap: Dropbox Q3 Earnings

Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) moved lowers by 3.18% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $487,400,000 higher by 13.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $483,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Dropbox hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4vew586o

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.14

52-week low: $14.55

Price action over last quarter: down 2.37%

Company Profile

Dropbox provides cloud-based file storage, sharing, and project collaboration services for individuals and, to a lesser extent, enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and offers a browser service, toolbars, and apps to upload, share, and sync files to the cloud that can be accessible across a number of devices and by a multitude of users. Dropbox allows users to store and access documents, videos, and photos.