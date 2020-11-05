Recap: NMI Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) increased 0.51% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.80% year over year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $107,783,000 up by 6.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,280,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NMI Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jr8t7pz6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.79

52-week low: $8.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.97%

Company Description

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.