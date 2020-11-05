Recap: Mitek Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) moved higher by 3.95% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.81% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $30,638,000 rose by 22.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $26,870,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6Vklka2VwODBLVDRKaHZSbko2a3Vja0hSNFIzcUF2RFcrcSt3WU5HZTN0M3lzQ1dnd1lMOXlFSlRBeTRVMnZIbUhtalBnS3hUbmNJOHB3PT0=

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.50

Company's 52-week low was at $5.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.20%

Company Overview

Mitek Systems Inc offers mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprises. The firm is a software development company in computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It is serving more than 6,500 financial services organizations and leading marketplace and financial technology brands across the globe. Mitek's Mobile Deposit solution is used by consumers for mobile check deposit. The company's Mobile Verify verifies a user's identity online enabling organizations to build safer digital communities, whereas CheckReader enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from a check image received across any deposit channel - branch, ATM, RDC, and mobile.