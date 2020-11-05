WideOpenWest: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) increased 4.39% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 57.69% over the past year to $0.11, which were in line with the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $288,700,000 up by 1.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $281,620,000.

Outlook

WideOpenWest hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WideOpenWest hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wowway.com%2F&eventid=2628892&sessionid=1&key=A0C86308F1480BC5755766ABC3B6506C®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.12

Company's 52-week low was at $2.95

Price action over last quarter: down 16.07%

Company Description

WideOpenWest Inc is a cable operator and broadband service, provider. The company serves residential, business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Tennessee, Maryland, and South Carolina. Its service portfolio consists of high-speed internet, data, voice, cloud, and cable television services. The company operates in one business segment that is Broadband Services. The majority of the revenue is generated from the subscription service revenue received.