Recap: Alibaba Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) fell 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44.81% over the past year to $2.65, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $22,838,000,000 rose by 37.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $23,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alibaba Group Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $319.32

52-week low: $169.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.26%

Company Overview

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 5.7 trillion/$846 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2019). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China marketplaces accounted for 68% of revenue in fiscal 2019, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include international retail/wholesale marketplaces (7%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (6%), Cainiao logistics services (4%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%). Mobile GMV accounted for roughly 85% of consolidated GMV in fiscal 2019.