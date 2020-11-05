Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Alibaba Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 8:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) fell 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44.81% over the past year to $2.65, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $22,838,000,000 rose by 37.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $23,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alibaba Group Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $319.32

52-week low: $169.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.26%

Company Overview

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 5.7 trillion/$846 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2019). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China marketplaces accounted for 68% of revenue in fiscal 2019, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include international retail/wholesale marketplaces (7%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (6%), Cainiao logistics services (4%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%). Mobile GMV accounted for roughly 85% of consolidated GMV in fiscal 2019.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start on Wall Street; GM Earnings in Focus
Why China Slashed Jack Ma's Ant IPO Hopes, Experts Explain
7 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2020
Cathie Wood Sells Tesla Shares To Buy The Dips In Alibaba, Paypal
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com