YETI Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 103.33% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $294,603,000 higher by 28.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $260,230,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.57 and $0.60.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $342,242,000 and $345,218,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.04

52-week low: $15.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.98%

Company Overview

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The Company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware and other accessories. The Company's trademark products include YETI, Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler Colster, Roadie, Wildly Stronger! Keep Ice Longer!, SideKick, FatWall, PermaFrost, T-Rex, ColdLock, NeverFail, AnchorPoint, InterLock, BearFoot, Vortex, DoubleHaul, LipGrip, Vortex, DryHide, ColdCell, HydroLock, Over-the-Nose, and LOAD-AND-LOCK. The Company distributes products through wholesale channel and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channel.