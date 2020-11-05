Recap: Titan Intl Q3 Earnings

Shares of Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 64.29% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $304,772,000 declined by 11.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $294,770,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.titan-intl.com%2F&eventid=2630445&sessionid=1&key=A0C2324BD5C9FD84131ECB593E29827F®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $4.01

Company's 52-week low was at $1.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.52%

Company Profile

Titan International Inc is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles. The company operates through three segments namely Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. Geographically, business of the group can be seen in the United States, Brazil and other countries. Titan derives most of the revenue from Agricultural segment in which rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components are manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, plows, planters and irrigation equipment, and are sold directly to original equipment manufacturers and to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and Titan's own distribution centers.