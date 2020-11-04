Recap: Green Dot Q3 Earnings

Shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) decreased 1.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.00% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $291,070,000 higher by 21.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $245,590,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.95 and $2.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,175,000,000 and $1,185,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142226

Technicals

52-week high: $64.97

Company's 52-week low was at $14.20

Price action over last quarter: down 1.27%

Company Profile

Green Dot is a financial technology company that provides financial services for consumers in the United States without good banking options. Through its Account Services segment, the company offers GoBank mobile checking and Visa- or Mastercard-branded prepaid debit cards, both reloadable and non-reloadable. Green Dot also supplies private-label reloadable cards for Wal-Mart. Account services revenue is generated through monthly maintenance fees, ATM fees, new card fees, and interchange fees. The company's Processing and Settlement Services segment generates revenue through service fees on debit card reloads and tax refund processing. The tax refund processing business earns fees when customers of third-party tax preparers choose to pay the preparer's fee through Green Dot's service.