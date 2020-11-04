Recap: Regenxbio Q3 Earnings

Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 124.47% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of ($1.01).

Revenue of $98,912,000 higher by 572.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Regenxbio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x4io5q4n

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.97

52-week low: $20.03

Price action over last quarter: down 4.54%

Company Overview

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa).