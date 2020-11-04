Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allstate: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 5:10pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) increased 2.35% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.52% year over year to $2.94, which beat the estimate of $1.66.

Revenue of $9,880,000,000 up by 2.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Allstate hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $125.92

Company's 52-week low was at $64.13

Price action over last quarter: down 2.87%

Company Overview

On the basis of premium sales, Allstate is one of the largest U.S. property-casualty insurers. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Life insurance contributes about 10% of revenue. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

 

Related Articles (ALL)

FAANGs Rally As Election Remains Undecided, With Big Gains For Amazon, Apple, Alphabet
Earnings Preview: Allstate
Nasdaq Hits Correction Mode, Dow Touches 200-Day Moving Average In Volatile Friday Trade
5 Election-Proof Stock Ideas Ahead Of Biden-Trump Decision
COVID-19 Has Sent The Need For Chatbots Skyrocketing. Is The Technology Ready?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.