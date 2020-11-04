Genworth Finl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) moved higher by 5.37% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.33% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $2,420,000,000 rose by 19.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,990,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Genworth Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Genworth Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $4.93

Company's 52-week low was at $1.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 108.46%

Company Overview

Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products. The company has four main operating business segments: U.S. mortgage insurance; Australia mortgage insurance; U.S. life insurance, and Runoff. The company's product portfolio includes various financial products such as traditional life insurance, mortgage insurance, fixed annuities, and variable annuities. The vast majority of revenue is generated by the company's U.S. life insurance segment that offers long-term care insurance, fixed annuity, and traditional life insurance products. The company earns most of its revenue in the United States.