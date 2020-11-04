Newtek Business Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 93.65% year over year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $14,929,000 decreased by 6.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $15,390,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.73

52-week low: $7.59

Price action over last quarter: down 12.51%

Company Description

Newtek Business Services Corp non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The firm's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. The company provides business solutions that are designed to help organizations to grow sales, reduce costs, and minimize risk. Its solutions include web design, domains, hosting, website security, and others.