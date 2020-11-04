Paycom Software: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) moved higher by 7.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $196,532,000 up by 12.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $192,010,000.

Outlook

Paycom Sees FY20 Adj. EBITDA $75M-$78M, Sales $212M-$214M vs $212M Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2628501/B7501797367C38CEEA5120758D0F7BB0

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $397.51

52-week low: $163.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.58%

Company Profile

Paycom Software is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based human capital management applications, serving over 26,500 small- to medium-sized customers. The company's full suite is delivered via the web and includes features such as talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management.