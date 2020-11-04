Fitbit: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) rose 0.72% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $363,932,000 rose by 4.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $298,200,000.

Guidance

Fitbit hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fitbit hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $7.26

Company's 52-week low was at $5.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.25%

Company Profile

Fitbit Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The company's platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services. Its platform includes a family of wearable devices which include health and fitness trackers and smartwatches, enable the users to view data about their daily activity, exercise and sleep in real-time. The company software and services which include an online dashboard and mobile app, provide users with data analytics, motivational and social tools, and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.