Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
Shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) rose 0.32 in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 61.90% year over year to ($0.68), which missed the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $807,980,000 declined by 19.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $841,250,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Brookdale Senior Living hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.57

52-week low: $1.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.82%

Company Description

Brookdale operates senior living communities throughout the United States. Private pay customers contribute the majority of its resident fees. Brookdale's retirement centers are targeted toward middle- to upper-income seniors, typically over the age of 75. They provide basic services, like meals and housekeeping, and supplemental-care services to assist residents with daily activities. Brookdale's assisted living communities offer 24-hour assistance with daily activities and include memory-care communities that are specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Its continuing-care retirement centers are large communities that accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from assisted living resident fees.

 

