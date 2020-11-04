Qualcomm: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) rose 6.82% after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 85.90% over the past year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $1.17.
Revenue of $6,502,000,000 up by 35.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,940,000,000.
Guidance
Qualcomm Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $1.95-$2.15 vs $1.68 Estimate
Qualcomm Sees Q1 Sales $7.8B-$8.6B vs $7.13B Estimate
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 04:45 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/qcom/mediaframe/41331/indexl.html
Technicals
52-week high: $132.42
52-week low: $58.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 20.26%
Company Profile
Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is poised to be a leader in 5G network technology as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying many premier handset makers with leading-edge processors.
Posted-In: Earnings