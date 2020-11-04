Qualcomm: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) rose 6.82% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 85.90% over the past year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $1.17.

Revenue of $6,502,000,000 up by 35.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,940,000,000.

Guidance

Qualcomm Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $1.95-$2.15 vs $1.68 Estimate

Qualcomm Sees Q1 Sales $7.8B-$8.6B vs $7.13B Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:45 PM

Technicals

52-week high: $132.42

52-week low: $58.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.26%

Company Profile

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is poised to be a leader in 5G network technology as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying many premier handset makers with leading-edge processors.