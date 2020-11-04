MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) rose 1.85% after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 129.47% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $1,116,000,000 up by 85.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $971,410,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
MercadoLibre hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://investor.mercadolibre.com/events-and-presentations/events
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $1378.50
52-week low: $422.22
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.33%
Company Profile
Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre's commerce segment (representing around 52% of net revenue in 2019) includes online marketplaces in more than a dozen Latin American countries, display and paid search advertising capabilities (MercadoClics), online store management services (MercadoShops), and third-party logistics solutions (MercadoEnvios). The company's fintech segment includes an online/offline payment-processing platform (MercadoPago), mobile wallet platform, credit solutions for buyers/sellers, and asset management offerings (Mercado Fondo). The company derives more than 95% of its revenue from Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.
