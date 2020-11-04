MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) rose 1.85% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 129.47% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $1,116,000,000 up by 85.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $971,410,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MercadoLibre hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://investor.mercadolibre.com/events-and-presentations/events

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1378.50

52-week low: $422.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.33%

Company Profile

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre's commerce segment (representing around 52% of net revenue in 2019) includes online marketplaces in more than a dozen Latin American countries, display and paid search advertising capabilities (MercadoClics), online store management services (MercadoShops), and third-party logistics solutions (MercadoEnvios). The company's fintech segment includes an online/offline payment-processing platform (MercadoPago), mobile wallet platform, credit solutions for buyers/sellers, and asset management offerings (Mercado Fondo). The company derives more than 95% of its revenue from Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.