Why RealNetworks Stock Is Trading Lower Today

RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

RealNetworks is a digital media services and products company offering video sharing, casual games, direct-to-consumer ringback tone, and RealPlayer. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. It operates its business in four segments which are Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Napster. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Napster segment. RealNetworks has operations in the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

RealNetworks shares were trading down 17.72% at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.24 and a 52-week low of 32 cents.