Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why RealNetworks Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 11:46am   Comments
Share:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

RealNetworks is a digital media services and products company offering video sharing, casual games, direct-to-consumer ringback tone, and RealPlayer. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. It operates its business in four segments which are Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Napster. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Napster segment. RealNetworks has operations in the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

RealNetworks shares were trading down 17.72% at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.24 and a 52-week low of 32 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RNWK)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 600 Points; Super Micro Computer Shares Climb On Upbeat Earnings
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com