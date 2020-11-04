EOG Resources Earnings Preview

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect EOG Resources earnings of $0.19 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.57 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, EOG Resources reported EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $4.30 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 83.19%. Sales would be down 40.29% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.67 1.15 1.13 EPS Actual -0.23 0.55 1.35 1.13 Revenue Estimate 2.43 B 3.98 B 4.39 B 4.41 B Revenue Actual 1.10 B 4.72 B 4.32 B 4.30 B

Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources were trading at $35.03 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. EOG Resources is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.