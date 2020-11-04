Preview: Applied Optoelectronics's Earnings

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 05. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.08 on revenue of $79.00 million. In the same quarter last year, Applied Optoelectronics reported EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $46.08 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 46.67%. Sales would be have grown 71.43% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.38 -0.23 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.44 -0.18 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 57.05 M 44.83 M 47.81 M 47.75 M Revenue Actual 65.22 M 40.47 M 48.66 M 46.08 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics were trading at $9.14 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Applied Optoelectronics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.