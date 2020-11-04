Ardmore Shipping: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.65% year over year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $45,206,000 decreased by 13.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,060,000.

Guidance

Ardmore Shipping hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1191/38153

Technicals

52-week high: $9.41

52-week low: $2.61

Price action over last quarter: down 35.03%

Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp owns and operates a fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers, which provide seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals across the globe. The company is focused on fuel efficiency and cost leadership, and it provides its shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. Its main customers are oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.