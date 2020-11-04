Performance Food Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.00% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $7,047,000,000 higher by 12.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,990,000,000.

Outlook

Performance Food Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Performance Food Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pfgc.com%2F&eventid=2626201&sessionid=1&key=3603EAFCDB5859D79BF3FB269DB3298A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.49

52-week low: $7.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.37%

Company Overview

Performance Food Group is the third- largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 7% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (67% of fiscal 2020 sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (52% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (27%), and other channels (20%) such as retail, hospitality, and education. The firm's Vistar segment (33% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.