Wendy's: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $452,242,000 higher by 3.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $453,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Wendy's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wendy's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.irwendys.com%2F&eventid=2628183&sessionid=1&key=D7CF9CD42DCA65A6B85E9691D9D4A03E®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $24.91

52-week low: $6.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.64%

Company Description

Wendy's Co is a quick-service restaurant franchisor, operating restaurants under the brand name Wendy's. The company operates in three segments namely Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. Wendy's are known for its hamburger sandwiches in the United States and Canada. Other than sandwiches, their menu also offers chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kids' meals. Wendy's are also present in various other foreign countries and U.S. territories. Revenues are generated from sales at own restaurants as well as from franchise-related royalties, rents, and fees from Wendy's. The majority of the revenue is generated from Wendy's U.S. segment.