Donnelley Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 384.62% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $209,500,000 rose by 6.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $193,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Donnelley Financial Solns hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Donnelley Financial Solns hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.87

Company's 52-week low was at $4.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.75%

Company Overview

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a global risk and compliance solutions company. The company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions via its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and other regulated investment firms. Its operating business segments are the United States and International. The United States segment provides capital market and investment market clients with communication tools, services and software to allow them to comply with their ongoing regulatory filings. Its International segment primarily focused on working with international capital markets clients on capital markets offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.