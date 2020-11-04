Recap: Vistra Q3 Earnings

Shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) decreased 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 312.00% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $3,552,000,000 up by 11.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,860,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.96

Company's 52-week low was at $11.30

Price action over last quarter: down 2.34%

Company Overview

Vistra Energy emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. The EFH assets make it one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in Texas. It owns and operates 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, and natural gas generation in its wholesale generation segment after acquiring Dynegy in 2018. Its retail electricity segment serves 5 million customers in 19 states. Vistra's retail business serves almost one third of all Texas electricity consumers.