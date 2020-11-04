Parsons Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.55% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,004,000,000 decreased by 1.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,020,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,950,000,000 and $4,050,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e59ddx3o

Price Action

52-week high: $45.40

Company's 52-week low was at $24.67

Price action over last quarter: down 4.49%

Company Description

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end services and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.