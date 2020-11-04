Recap: Cedar Fair Q3 Earnings

Shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 161.81% year over year to ($2.12), which missed the estimate of ($1.87).

Revenue of $87,457,000 decreased by 87.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $91,150,000.

Outlook

Cedar Fair hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cedar Fair hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com%2F&eventid=2633811&sessionid=1&key=E5228F431192719C9C23E976C4D0F1BD®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.50

52-week low: $13.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.99%

Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP operates amusement park-resorts located in various states across USA and Canada. All their parks have facilities for people from all age groups as well as exciting rides and attractions. The Partnership's portfolio of parks includes Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada's Wonderland, Dorney Park and the Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Michigan's Adventure, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, Worlds of Fun, Knott's Berry Farm, and California's Great America. Other than these parks, the partnership also holds a contract to operate few other parks. Revenues are obtained from amounts paid to gain admission to parks including parking fees, extra-charge attractions, and others.