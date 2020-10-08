Market Overview

Recap: Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 8:41am   Comments
Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) rose 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 14.55% over the past year to $2.35, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $891,200,000 declined by 5.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $828,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Acuity Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 08, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uma9xdw2

Technicals

52-week high: $143.55

52-week low: $67.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.03%

Company Overview

Acuity Brands Inc is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting and other subsidiaries, which provide lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. These products include luminaires, lighting controls, lighting components, and integrated lighting systems that use a combination of light sources. Customers include electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms. A majority of the firms' revenue is generated in the United States.

 

