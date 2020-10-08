Domino's Pizza: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) moved lower by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.46% year over year to $2.49, which missed the estimate of $2.78.

Revenue of $967,719,000 higher by 17.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $952,970,000.

Guidance

Domino's Pizza hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Domino's Pizza hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 08, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n8bwkxa6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $435.58

Company's 52-week low was at $227.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.81%

Company Profile

Domino's is a leading player in the $84 billion global quick service pizza category with nearly 19% market share and 36% of delivery dollars spent. The company generates revenue through franchise royalties, company-owned stores, and sales from 27 dough-manufacturing and supply chain centers. Of the 17,200 stores in 85 markets around the world as of March 2020, 5,800 are operated by domestic franchisees, 11,000 by international franchisees, and 350 are company owned. Domino's posted $14.3 billion in systemwide retail sales in 2019.