Dynagas LNG Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) decreased 0.37% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 433.33% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $33,913,000 up by 10.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Dynagas LNG Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dynagas LNG Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.97

Company's 52-week low was at $0.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.40%

Company Description

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is active in owning, operating, and acquiring LNG carriers. Its vessels are employed on a multi-time charter with energy companies. It owns and operates three LNG carriers in the company's initial fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River. The company has contracted under multi-year charters with BG Group, Gazprom, Statoil, and Yamal.