Recap: Frontline Q2 Earnings

Shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) moved lower by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5100.00% year over year to $1.04, which were in line with the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $387,083,000 up by 100.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $345,890,000.

Outlook

Frontline hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 27, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hou8f7yo

Technicals

52-week high: $13.33

Company's 52-week low was at $6.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.96%

Company Overview

Frontline Ltd is a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Group operates through the tankers segment. The tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. Its geographical area of operation includes Arabian Gulf, West African, the North Sea and the Caribbean. Frontline earns revenue through voyage charters, time charters, and a finance lease. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.