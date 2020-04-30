Proto Labs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) gained 9% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.59% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $115,108,000 up by 1.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $102,360,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 07:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5cshwxe6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $119.80

52-week low: $63.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.10%

Company Overview

Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. The largest end market is the United States of America.