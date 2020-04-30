Recap: iRadimed Q1 Earnings

Shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) rose 0.2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.46% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $8,678,000 up by 2.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $9,660,000.

Guidance

iRadimed hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

iRadimed hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tcmonbty

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.74

Company's 52-week low was at $14.41

Price action over last quarter: down 18.00%

Company Overview

iRadimed Corp is a US-based company that mainly develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system, and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system, and accessories and services relating to them. The company provides a non-magnetic IV infusion pump system which is designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The MRI products of the company are sold primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities in the United States and internationally.