Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Silicom Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 9:38am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) rose 1.6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.38% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $22,070,000 less by 26.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Silicom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now./

Technicals

52-week high: $37.60

Company's 52-week low was at $20.93

Price action over last quarter: down 15.82%

Company Overview

Silicom Ltd designs and manufactures networking and data infrastructure solutions for various servers, server based systems and communications devices. Its product categories consist of Server Adapters; Edge Networking Solutions; FPGA Based Cards; x86 Open Appliances and Bypass Switches and TAPs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

 

Related Articles (SILC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com