Recap: Silicom Q1 Earnings

Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) rose 1.6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.38% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $22,070,000 less by 26.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Silicom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now./

Technicals

52-week high: $37.60

Company's 52-week low was at $20.93

Price action over last quarter: down 15.82%

Company Overview

Silicom Ltd designs and manufactures networking and data infrastructure solutions for various servers, server based systems and communications devices. Its product categories consist of Server Adapters; Edge Networking Solutions; FPGA Based Cards; x86 Open Appliances and Bypass Switches and TAPs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.