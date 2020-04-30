Recap: Silicom Q1 Earnings
Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) rose 1.6% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 40.38% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.19.
Revenue of $22,070,000 less by 26.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,290,000.
Looking Ahead
Silicom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now./
Technicals
52-week high: $37.60
Company's 52-week low was at $20.93
Price action over last quarter: down 15.82%
Company Overview
Silicom Ltd designs and manufactures networking and data infrastructure solutions for various servers, server based systems and communications devices. Its product categories consist of Server Adapters; Edge Networking Solutions; FPGA Based Cards; x86 Open Appliances and Bypass Switches and TAPs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.