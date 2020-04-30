Recap: Hilton Grand Vacations Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) fell 6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.03% over the past year to $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $351,000,000 less by 22.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $388,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hgv/mediaframe/37575/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $36.56

Company's 52-week low was at $8.28

Price action over last quarter: down 24.79%

Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOI), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The company operates its business through two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The company has more than 40 resorts such as the Hawaiian Islands, New York City, Orlando, and Las Vegas. Its Hilton grand vacations club has around 250,000 members, who have the flexibility to exchange their VOIs for stays at any Hilton grand vacations resort. Hilton derives most of the revenue from fee-for-service agreements, retail and spa outlets and through many other sources.