Recap: TriMas Q1 Earnings
Shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) were unchanged at $25.89 after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 26.09% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
Revenue of $182,790,000 less by 17.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $174,970,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 30, 2020
Time: 10:01 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c5zzeg8w
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $33.45
Company's 52-week low was at $19.99
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.13%
Company Description
TriMas Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered and applied products. The company operates through three segments. The packaging segment manufactures and distributes closure and dispensing systems. The aerospace segment supplies blind bolts, fasteners, rivets, and other products for the aerospace industry. The specialty product segment manufactures and distributes steel cylinders, industrial sealing, and fastener.