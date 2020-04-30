Recap: Carpenter Tech Q3 Earnings

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5.75% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $585,400,000 less by 4.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $576,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Carpenter Tech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ev5ktwkd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.33

Company's 52-week low was at $13.60

Price action over last quarter: down 40.54%

Company Overview

Carpenter Technology supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and consumer durables, medical, and energy, among others. With regard to materials, the company generates the majority of its revenue from premium alloys, titanium, and stainless steel. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.