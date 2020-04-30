Market Overview

S&T Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) were unchanged at $29.20 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 40.91% over the past year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $82,439,000 rose by 14.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $84,180,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2080/33995

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $41.53

Company's 52-week low was at $23.79

Price action over last quarter: down 22.32%

Company Overview

S&T Bancorp Inc provides banking products and services. The company's business reportable segments are Community Banking. Its products and services include commercial banking, cash management, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

