Materialise: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) were unchanged at $22 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 500.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $51,069,000 lower by 3.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $44,780,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Materialise hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7hk3u99d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.00

Company's 52-week low was at $10.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.74%

Company Overview

Materialise NV is a provider of 3D printing services. The products and services of the group are organized in the three segments: Medical segment, which develops and delivers medical software solutions, medical devices and other related products and services; Software segment, which develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services; and Manufacturing segment, which delivers 3D printed products and related services. It sells its products in Europe, Americas, and Asia.