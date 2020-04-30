Recap: Lantheus Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) remained unaffected at $14.03 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.57% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $90,704,000 rose by 4.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $91,200,000.

Guidance

Lantheus Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lantheus Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 12:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dj4madog

Technicals

52-week high: $29.80

Company's 52-week low was at $8.67

Price action over last quarter: down 13.93%

Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its imaging products and agents assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. The company's portfolio of imaging products includes medical radiopharmaceuticals such as DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas, Cardiolite, and Neurolite. Its revenue is generated from the sales of diagnostic imaging agents to wholesalers, distributors radiopharmacy and directly to hospitals and clinics predominantly in the United States.