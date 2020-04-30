Market Overview

Amalgamated Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) were unchanged at $11.75 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.12% year over year to $0.29, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $53,807,000 up by 11.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,020,000.

Guidance

Amalgamated Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 11:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ffnsgrmv

Price Action

52-week high: $20.00

52-week low: $7.90

Price action over last quarter: down 34.36%

Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank provides banking products and services. The company's corporate divisions include Consumer Banking, Business Development, Investment Management, and Commercial Lending. Its products include deposits, loans, investments, cash management, residential and commercial mortgages.

 

