Dana: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 39.74% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $1,926,000,000 lower by 10.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dana hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 09:04 AM ET

Price Action

52-week high: $20.71

Company's 52-week low was at $4.22

Price action over last quarter: down 40.55%

Company Overview

Dana Inc is a supplier of driveline (axles, driveshafts, and transmissions), sealing, and thermal-management technologies for vehicles with both conventional and alternative-energy powertrains. The company produces for original-equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. Dana operates in generates the majority of its revenue from its light vehicle segment, selling primarily to Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. The company's largest end market is North America.