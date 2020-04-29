nVent Electric: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.82% over the past year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $520,900,000 lower by 3.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $538,380,000.

Guidance

nVent Electric hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.75

52-week low: $10.54

Price action over last quarter: down 28.77%

Company Description

nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.