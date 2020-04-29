Federal Signal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.00% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $286,100,000 higher by 4.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $299,780,000.

Guidance

Federal Signal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Federal Signal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 08:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1305877&tp_key=a925c42cfc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.75

52-week low: $23.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.55%

Company Description

Federal Signal Corp designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and airport customers. It operates in the segments of Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental solutions group manufactures and supplies street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, high-performance waterblasting equipment, dump truck bodies and trailers. The Safety and Security Systems Group offers comprehensive systems and products such as campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and others. The company operates internationally, and generates a majority of its revenue from the Environmental Solutions Group segment.